James Richard "Jim" Proper, 62, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Randy Ray O'Neil, 64, a resident of 110 Hillcrest Ave., Polk, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home, following an extended illness.
H. Arlene Drake, 75, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening, April 24, 2021, at the Autumn Grove Health Center in Harrisville after an extended illness.
Ronald E. Caldwell, 75, died following a struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Larry Darwin Bell, 74, of Cochranton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.
Mary E. Kirkpatrick, 86, of Knox passed away in the comfort of her home on February 20, 2021.
Jane S. Reamer, 85, of Oil City, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
A memorial service for Ruth M. Vasey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, church pastor, officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.
Geraldine "Gerry" Brinkley Wike, 74, of Polk, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held for Rev. John "Jack" Friggle on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City. Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, will officiate. Jack was a former member of Mostly Brass Band, and they will play prelude music beginn…
Susan Cox, 67, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early in the morning on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Bertha McLaughlin, 91, of Oil City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
James R. Lytle, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.
Christy Lyn Boswell, 31, unexpectedly passed away in her home in January 2021. Survivors include her sister, Valarie Mayhew of Clarion County.
Gary E. Yeaney, 75, of Mayport, passed away Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021, at home of natural causes.
A celebration of the life of K. William "Bill" Bailey will be held Sunday, May 2nd, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Morrison Park on Allison Road (at the Rotary Pavilion in the rear of the park). Refreshments will be served. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will conduct a service of military honors at 3 p.m.
Edith Mae Huffman, 92, passed away in a nursing home near Jamestown New York on April 9, 2021. She was born in Beloit Wisconsin on March 20, 1929, the daughter of Lee and Bernice Backenger. She had 9 siblings and one sister survives.
Reverend David R. Beals, 82, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Karns, at the age of 79, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at her Cherrytree residence after a short bout with cancer.
Robert Nelson Lape, 84, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021.
Jean M. Bell, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at The Caring Place.
Edmund H. Cyrus, 73, of Oil City, died at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Community Living Center in Erie.
John A. Hegedus, 93, of Dempseytown, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Zeetah Fay Sharrer Hoover, 84, of Franklin, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family at 7:36 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Carol V. (Bowser) Davis passed away very peacefully Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Lois Eisenhuth, the daughter of the late Clair and Maxine Fagley of St. Charles, Clarion County, died at her home in Knox on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021.
Joe F. McElhattan, 93, a well-known Emlenton resident and generous community benefactor, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, April 19, 2021.
Ellis L. Smith , 92, of Oil City, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Dale Arden Snow, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Joseph A. "Joe" Whitling, 53, of Oil City, died Sunday night, April 18, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Carol V. (Bowser) Davis passed away very peacefully Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Edith May Deitz of Reidsburg, Clarion County, went home to her Lord Monday evening April 19, 2021.
Herbert Conrad Klinger, 77, of Hamilton, (Punxsutawney area) went home to heaven on March 12, 2021. Herb passed away in the hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by his wife and two of his children
Ethan R. McCormack, 40, of Sligo, passed away Monday morning, April 19, 2021, following an automobile accident.
Timothy J. Nick, 69, of Oil City passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home.
Jacqueline "Jackie" Wagner, 57, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters in the evening of Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
On Friday, March 19th, 2021, Letitia "Tish" Way, 82, of Franklin, a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.
On Monday, April 19, 2021, the world lost one of the great ones, Alex Joseph Arth Jr.
Thomas Chesar M.D., 55, of Oil City gained his wings Sunday, April 18, 2021, after a courageous bout with cancer.
