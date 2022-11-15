It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Robert “Jim” Rupert on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Jim was born in Ford Cliff on July 27, 1950, and he reminisced fondly — and at every possible opportunity — about the good old days in his hometown, which he eventually memorialized in his self-published “Ford Cliff Notes.”
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.
Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.