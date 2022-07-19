James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, at age of 57 with his wife holding his hand, encouraging him to fly to be free with his Heavenly Father. He didn’t hesitate as he lived “do what your wife says in love” was his key to a long marriage.
Jim was a 1982 graduate of Oil City High School and attended college at Slippery Rock as a music major.
John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …