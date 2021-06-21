James S. Rila, 90, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
A memorial service for Mary Jane "MJ" Greene is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Ian McElrath officiating.
Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …
Maureen "Peach" Clark, 82, of Monroeville, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville.
Robert L. Flinchbaugh, age 80, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Jay Master, 81, loving father and husband, of Rocky Grove, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Heights of Oil City, at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 with his loving wife, Joy at his side.
Cornelia "Connie" G. Smail, 82, of Shippenville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.
Funeral services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside. Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021, at his home at the age of 83.
Neil F. Polumbo Sr., age 94, of Tionesta, formerly of Hazleton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Nancy L. Rhoades, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Robert A. Everett, age 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Mary Jane Fina Kinosian, MD age 93, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Queensbury, N.Y.
Patricia J. "Patti" Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lois May (Karl) Budzinski, age 91, of Livermore Road, Meadville, passed away March 15, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center
Born Dec. 14th 1953, Martie was the loving daughter of Donald E. Walters and Jean E. Walters who had two beautiful daughters, Mom and her loving sister, Mrs. Maryann (Walters) Shaffer.
On June 11th, 2021, the Reverend Robert I. Moore added his beautiful tenor voice to the Heavenly choir. One can only imagine that he and Morna R. (Wright) Moore reunited for a cruise in the Edsel, to commune with those who went before.
Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, formerly of Franklin, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.
In honor of Thomas A. Collins Sr., a memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, on Saturday, June 19th from 1 to 4 p.m.
Larry K. Dent, 72, of Oil City passed away at home Sunday, June 13, 2021, after an extended illness.
Dora "Pat" Ann (nee Young) Hiles, 85, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of West Central Avenue, Titusville, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, shortly after her arrival at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Esther J. "Et" Lewis, age 93, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing home with family by her side.
Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry was called home Friday, June 11, 2021. Though she had many challenges over 40 years, she faced all of life with a strong faith, positive outlook and warm smile.
Robert James Stahlman, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
A service to celebrate the life of Richard "Dick" Clark, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road, Seneca.
A memorial service for Raymond S. Goodwill will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.
A memorial service in remembrance of Lawrence F. Heckathorn is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City, with the Rev. David Oester officiating.
Everett L. Kerns, 88, of Tionesta, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Robert I. Moore, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Arlene Smith was born to Cecil and Edith Boardman on June 13, 1927, in Ripley Township, Ohio, the second of their four children.
Robert J. Stahlman, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Richard Vernesoni, 82, of Meadville, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021.
An old Marine fought his final battle with courage early Friday morning June 11, 2021, at his residence, and surrendered to his Lord. James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, answered the final roll call at his residence surrounded by loving family members.
Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Shoup will be held Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at the Marienville Presbyterian Church.
Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either "Cowboy" or "Bob", a resident of 225 Lamberton St., Franklin, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Come join our celebration of life for Richard "Dick" Hirsch on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at New Zion EC Church, 1195 Airport Road, Emlenton.
