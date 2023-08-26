James Todd Viele

James Todd Viele

James Todd Viele, age 81, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

James was born March 31, 1942 in Franklin, a son of Walter and Pauline Mowrey Viele.

To plant a tree in memory of James Viele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
James H. Parkes
Obituaries

James H. Parkes

James H. Parkes went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 25, 2023. James was born at home in Bridgeville, on May 7, 1933. He was the son of James and Flora Parkes who are deceased.

Brendan Peter George
Obituaries

Brendan Peter George

Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.

Paul J. Griffen
Obituaries

Paul J. Griffen

Paul J. Griffen, 81, a resident of 814 Buffalo Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in UMPC-Northwest at Seneca, following a period of declining health.

James Todd Viele
Obituaries

James Todd Viele

James Todd Viele, age 81, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Mary Lee Lehman
Obituaries

Mary Lee Lehman

Mary Lee Lehman, 89 of Tionesta passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Titusville Hospital after a sudden illness.

Dawn M. Mahood
Obituaries

Dawn M. Mahood

Dawn M. Mahood, of Slippery Rock, passed away with family by her side, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Carolyn June Himes
Obituaries

Carolyn June Himes

Carolyn June Himes, age 91, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Curwensville on Aug. 23, 2023.

Shirley E. Wolbert
Obituaries

Shirley E. Wolbert

Shirley E. Wolbert joined the angels on Friday, August 4, 2023 two days before her 57th Wedding Anniversary.

Obituaries

Shirley E. Wolbert

Shirley E. Wolbert passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Crown with Rev. Michael Polinek.

Julia Reft
Obituaries

Julia Reft

Julia Reft, age 100, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Karl R. Dicks
Obituaries

Karl R. Dicks

Karl R. Dicks, 63, of Oil City passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at his mother’s residence in Ellwood City following a short illness with cancer.

Raymond 'Doug' Hart
Obituaries

Raymond 'Doug' Hart

Raymond “Doug” Hart, 76, of Cranberry, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023, following an extended illness.

Jacqueline A. Waldorf
Obituaries

Jacqueline A. Waldorf

Jacqueline A. Waldorf, 80, of Summerville died in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 surrounded by her family.

David L. Thompson
Obituaries

David L. Thompson

David L. Thompson, age 63 of Sligo, died Monday evening, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Judy Lyn Ehrhart
Obituaries

Judy Lyn Ehrhart

Judy Lyn Ehrhart, 62, of Oil City, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

Judith M. 'Judi' Wenner
Obituaries

Judith M. 'Judi' Wenner

Judith M. “Judi” Wenner, 77, of Mercer, formerly of Rockland, died at her home on Sunday night, Aug. 20, 2023, surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.

Tiffany A. Cooper
Obituaries

Tiffany A. Cooper

Tiffany A. Cooper, 40, of Franklin, who was born on May 6, 1983, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at her residence.

Obituaries

Charlotte Kowal

Charlotte Kowal, age 85, of Oil City, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Deborah Boyer
Obituaries

Deborah Boyer

Deborah Boyer, loving wife of Dr. Walt Boyer, died on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the age of 66.

David Wayne 'Dave' McGinnis
Obituaries

David Wayne 'Dave' McGinnis

David Wayne “Dave” McGinnis, 81, of Callensburg, formerly of Foxburg, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness. His family was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord.

Dr. Samuel E. Deets
Obituaries

Dr. Samuel E. Deets

Dr. Samuel E. Deets was welcomed into eternal rest on Monday morning, August 14, 2023, completing a life well-lived for 89 years.

Jimmie L. Smith
Obituaries

Jimmie L. Smith

Jimmie L. Smith, 82, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, after a period of declining health.

Patricia A. Shedrick
Obituaries

Patricia A. Shedrick

Patricia A. Shedrick, 81, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023 of natural causes surrounded by her daughter and sister.

Kathleen M. Urbaniak Bailey
Obituaries

Kathleen M. Urbaniak Bailey

Kathleen M. Urbaniak Bailey, 56, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, losing her battle with cancer on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Seneca.

Jeffrey Allen Croyle
Obituaries

Jeffrey Allen Croyle

Jeffrey Allen Croyle, 61, of Verland North, previously Polk State Center, passed away on Aug. 9, 2023 at the AHN, Grove City.

William D. Say
Obituaries

William D. Say

William D. Say, 75, a well-known retired Oil City area schoolteacher and golf enthusiast, passed away Friday morning at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.