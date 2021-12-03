James W. “Jim” McCloskey Sr., 73, of Fisher, passed away Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He was born May 5, 1948 in Brookville, son of the late Thomas P. and Cecelia Donahue McCloskey.
Arlene L. Holzschuh, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cindy Jo Seigworth, 58, of Shippenville passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Matilda “Tillie” Sarah Nugent Beichner, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021, escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just passed a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923.
Julian A. Males, age 97, of New Bethlehem, joined his Lord and Savior, and his wife, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
P. Maxine Motter, 93, of Highland Oaks at Water run, formerly of Venus, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at home. He was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice Sr. He married Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, who survives.
Douglas L. Yurkanin, 60, of Franklin died on November 30, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.
David Zeldon “Mac” McGinnis Jr., 95, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2021.
Arthur Frank Hollabaugh, 73, of Franklin, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center where he had been a patient for 38 days with Covid-19.
Rosalita Rose (Rex) Kling, 77, of Clearfield, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home.
Robert R. Shaffer, 87, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sharon Regional Hospital.
Betty Jane Stempin, 98, of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, passed away at her home Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Linda M. (Kline) Sullivan of Renton, Washington, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Mary Ellen (Phenicie) Armstrong, 90, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
Mary Jane McKinney, of Rimersburg, died Nov. 1, 2021.
Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Florence L. Richburg, 87, of Franklin, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.
Debra J. Mook, 66, of Polk, passed away following a brief illness, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Sharon J. Thompson, 59, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Dennis Eugene Newhouse, age 80, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry passed away Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2021. She was born Sept. 22nd, 2021, in Franklin. She was only two months old.
Betty J. Bowen, age 90, of Tionesta, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Tionesta.
James E. Haynos, 74, of Turkey City, died Saturday morning, Nov. 27, 2021, in Clarion Hospital.
Dorothy L. Driscoll, 94, of Oil City passed away Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Eileen Yvonne (McCall) Marsh, 84, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), went Home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home.
Terry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, beloved husband and father, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness.
Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…
Earl “Bob” Hutchison, 85, of Callensburg, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Frederick “Fred” Tarr Craig, 79, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Colleen I. Gonzales, 94, of Reno, fell into the arms of her loving husband, Paul, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
James E. Ferringer, 80, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
Gerald L. Doutt, 82, of Franklin, passed away Friday Nov. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, passed away in his home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, after an extended illness.
Thomas W. “Tommy Turtle” Vosburg, 80, of Strattanville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following injuries he suffered from a fall at home.
Mark (Randy) Nale, 64, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Terry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness. Complete obituary will follow.
