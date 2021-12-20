Jan D. McLaughlin, 65, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle.
Jan was born in Grove City on July 1, 1956, to M. Harriett Jack McLaughlin and the late James B. McLaughlin. He was a 1974 graduate of Lakeview High School. Jan worked for Polk State Center for 10 years and then in auto sales for the remainder of his career, most recently at Scheidemantle Motors in Hermitage.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.
Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.