Jane H. Williams Culbertson

Jane Williams Culbertson

Jane H. Williams Culbertson, age 75, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.

She was born in Oil City, on Aug. 21, 1946, to the late J. Duane Williams and Ruth Irene Blakeley Williams. Jane lived her entire life in Oil City.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Culbertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries

William J. Smith

William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.

Patsy L. Crissman
Obituaries

Patsy L. Crissman

Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.

Scott E. Heckathorn
Obituaries

Scott E. Heckathorn

Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Kathy M. Delp
Obituaries

Kathy M. Delp

Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Myra "Jean" McMasters
Obituaries

Myra "Jean" McMasters

Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.

Raymond D. Miller Jr.
Obituaries

Raymond D. Miller Jr.

Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.

Lois Jones
Obituaries

Lois Jones

Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover
Obituaries

Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover

Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover, age 66, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Obituaries

Cole Matthew Pfister

Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Clyde Joseph Licht
Obituaries

Clyde Joseph Licht

Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.

George Rea
Obituaries

George Rea

George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Larry P. Anthony
Obituaries

Larry P. Anthony

Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.

Lois M. McClain
Obituaries

Lois M. McClain

Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…

Christopher M. Barsh
Obituaries

Christopher M. Barsh

Christopher M. Barsh, 52, of Oil City, passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.

Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice
Obituaries

Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice

Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born May 4, 1926, to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel. She married Lee Roy Rice Jr. on July 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.

Paul Salem Kirkland Eames
Obituaries

Paul Salem Kirkland Eames

Paul Salem Kirkland Eames, age 33, was found dead on June 30, 2021, by drowning in Elizabeth, N.J., after 12 months of having no contact with family.

Jack Edward Allmendinger Sr.
Obituaries

Jack Edward Allmendinger Sr.

Jack Edward Allmendinger Sr., age 79, of Knox, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven by his 19-month-old son Russell Scott Allmendinger on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Dorothy (Burke) Tarr
Obituaries

Dorothy (Burke) Tarr

Dorothy (Burke) Tarr, 90, of Rocky Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided the past month.

Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett
Obituaries

Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett

Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett, a longtime resident of the Franklin area, passed away on the morning of Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community where she had been residing.

Jean Marie Lander
Obituaries

Jean Marie Lander

Jean Marie Lander, 73, of Woodland Heights (Cranberry Township), died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.

Mary Jane Buchna
Obituaries

Mary Jane Buchna

Mary Jane Buchna, 85, of Oil City, died Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.