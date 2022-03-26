Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.
She was born in Franklin on Jan. 1, 1956, to Harold “Pete” Ritchey and Geraldine (Ohler) Ritchey-Jolly.
James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.
Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach, 76, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, with her loving family by her side in The Caring Place of Franklin following a period of declining health.
Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush, 84, a lifelong, well-known Chicora area resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, shortly after his arrival at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Terry Reed Mateer passed on March 16, 2022, at age 77 with Sandy, his wife and companion of 34 years, at his side. He died due to prostate cancer treated in 2012 with brachytherapy that came back aggressively in 2021 and metastasized into bone cancer.