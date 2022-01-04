Jane McElhattan, 66, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30th, 2021, at The Caring Place of Franklin.
She was born Dec. 16, 1955, in Oil City, the daughter of Robert and Betty McElhattan.
June Marie (McFadden) Roddy died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Howard Vincent Campagna, 86, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Mildred T. Warring, 95, of Saegertown, formerly of Oil City, died at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown on Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022.
Michele L. Rowe, 63, of Fairmount City passed away the evening of Jan. 1, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a five week battle with the COVID-19 virus.
Joan Marie Hasley, 63, of Franklin passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Tina Marie Wolfe, 54, of Emlenton, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest following a lengthy bout with COVID-19.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete or errors also are sometimes made. This is designed to set the record straight.
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ashbaugh, 91, a lifelong, well-known St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.
Karol A. Miller, 74, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following an extended illness.
Dale E. Graham, 73, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a brief battle with ALS.
Nancy E. Guth, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Haven of North Hills in Pittsburgh.
Just lately, Raymond P. “Buzz” Latchaw told his caregivers at The Caring Place, “Tell Connie I’ll be late. I’ve got everything out but I have my backhoe stuck in the doorway.”
Bonnie Jean Selker, 75, of Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by family following an extended medical illness.
Ronald E. Porter, 63 , of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Titusville Hospital.
David Warren Baker, 83, of the Knox area, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
Anna Marie Slusar, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
Roger A. Wagner, 66, of Shippenville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a brief illness.
David C. Lenhart, 57, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Dorothea “Dottie” R. Lauer, 70, of Lucinda, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Susan Kay Bradybaugh, 50, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Howard John “Howie” Lockwood Jr., 69, of Seneca, died at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2021.
Virginia M. Upham, 85, of Rouseville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Arlene L. Holzschuh, 79, of Titusville, died Dec. 2, 2021.
Dorothy L. McGiffin, 79, of Knox, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Frederick T. “Fritz” Anthony, 95, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of the Parker-Foxburg area, passed away Saturday evening Dec. 25, 2021, at Freedom Square Care Facility in Florida following a period of declining health.
Versailles, Ohio resident Carl W. Owens, 81, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Covington, OH.
Norma R. Poulson, 91, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home.
Sandra “Sonnie” Pyle Firster passed away peacefully November 13, 2021 in Wyoming.
Amy Etzel, 61, of Shippenville, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Mark W. Garris, 60, of Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home.
Bonnie I. Benzie, 87, of Tidioute, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at her home.
Patricia Ann Summerville, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away while surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Edith Sullivan Foster died peacefully at home Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, after a difficult year battling thyroid cancer.
Robert Netzler, 99, of Franklin, went to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.
Nancy L. Smith, 69, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Larry T. Riley, age 74, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.
