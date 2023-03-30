Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Janet was born Sept. 30, 1947 in Franklin to the late Harold and Donna (Heffernan) Warner.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Janet was born Sept. 30, 1947 in Franklin to the late Harold and Donna (Heffernan) Warner.
Monica M. Stallone, 57, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, of Hazle Twp. passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton Campus, following a long illness.
Anne Mary Andes (Moersfelder-Maternowski) of Fisher, died early Monday morning at Brookville Hospital.
Krissy L. Burkett, 27, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023.
Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Robert L. “Bob” Schneider, 74, of Pleasantville, passed away at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday morning March 28, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023. A complete obituary will be published Friday.
Melissa S. Ace, 63, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long, courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.
John E. Whitmire, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Phillip Patrick “Skippy” Best, 53, of Fostoria, OH, formerly of St. Petersburg, sadly passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Virginia B. Black, age 96, of Oil City, died on March 26, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Jason Karl “J.J.” Burnett, 38, a resident of Jackson, GA died peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023 in Oil City.
Richard J. Beach, 84, of Pleasantville passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, following a brief illness.
Jonette Lee Roland, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Howard Willis, 84, of State Route 27, Guys Mills, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence.
A memorial service for Jeanne B. Shrout will be conducted for family and friends at the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ and Savior on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Gale P. Bellesfield, 33, of Rimersburg passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Clarion Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1989, in Kittanning, the son of Rich Runyan and Dorthy I. Smeltzer Runyan.
Robert W. “Bob” Watson, 76, of Cranberry, died at his residence on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Whitney M. D. Wade, age 32, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, suddenly passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 in Pittsburgh.
Annette Brooks, 86, of East Setauket, Long Island, New York, passed on March 7, 2023 from injuries received in a tragic Feb. 28 house fire. She is locally survived by her daughter Janet Andres (Jim) of Franklin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jane L. Shaffer, 75, of Clarion died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie. Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is completing funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will be published in Monday's newspaper.
Mary Christine Linehan, age 69, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, and a complete obituary will follow at a later date.
V. Elizabeth (Betty) Oakes Cross, 96, passed away Friday morning, March 17, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Presbyterian Senior Care in Oil City.
Amilia Rose Jackson, 9 months old, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after struggling with a heart defect.
Patricia McFadden, 76 of Franklin, formerly of Clintonville, passed away peacefully March 23, 2023 at UPMC Seneca.
Jeanne B. Shrout, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Friday morning March 24, 2023 at her sister Sue’s home in Titusville following her battle with cancer.
William G. “Bill” Gordon, age 91 of Emlenton, passed away after a short illness at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Henry V. Schaeffer, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Baptist Health South Miami Hospital in Miami, Florida.
Sara Aileen Palmer, 89, of Franklin, formerly of Butler, went to be with Jesus on March 22, 2023.
Jack Lee Smith, 73, born to fly on earth and in the sky, made his final flight surrounded by family on March 22, 2023.
Donald J. Yount, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with his family by his side.
What words come to mind when we think of our mom, Carol L. Grove (Hyer, Beggs).
Charles A. “Charlie” Moody, age 77, of Tionesta, died suddenly in Tionesta.
Mary Lee (Weeter) Cunningham entered the Gates of Heaven March 19, 2023 at the age of 96.
Deborah Kay Barber, 72, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home.
Lawrence “Skip” Travis, 81, of Knox, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Catherine L. Schrecengost, 80, of Shippenville, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ICU following a brief illness.
Ruth Ann Showers, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Obenrader, 67, of Tionesta, died on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Titusville Hospital.