Janet L. Hamm Logan, age 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning May 14, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness.

Born January 6, 1949, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hardy Hamm and Phyllis Martin Hamm.

Randy Barr celebration of life set

A celebration of life/memorial service for Randy Barr will be held Sunday, May 23rd at Oil Creek Campground from noon to 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided and people may bring a dish to share.

Janet DeHart

Janet DeHart, 86, of Emlenton, Richland Township, passed away early Sunday morning after a lengthy illness at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Shirley A. Snyder
Shirley A. Snyder, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the Greystone Country Estates, Fredonia at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was 86.

Nancy M. Cooper Wilk
Nancy M. Cooper Wilk, 72, of Parker, passed away early Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at her residence of natural causes.

Ethel L. 'Raine' Young
Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Barbara Freeman
Barbara Freeman, 78 of Grove City passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Robert Martin Wareham
Robert Martin Wareham, age 85, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home due to natural causes on Thursday morning, May 13, 2021.

Russell E. Young
Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.

Craig A. Brinker
Craig A. Brinker, 66, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Emil E. Flinchbaugh
Emil E. Flinchbaugh, age 88, of Oil City, passed away at Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Nancy Lee Kovalchik
Nancy Lee Kovalchik, 85, of Franklin, formerly of the Youngstown, Ohio area, passed away early Thursday morning, May 13, 2021, at her residence.

Richard N. Beightol Jr., 56, a resident of 1421 Liberty St., Franklin, died peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in his home.

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Mary Catherine Stevenson Schierberl
Mary Catherine Stevenson Schierberl passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 98. Mary was a resident at Highland Oaks-Water Run Landing in Clarion at the time of her death.

A memorial service for Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Hall, 2601 Brookville St., Fairmount City, with the Rev Thaddeus Taylor officiating.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Mary A. Maul of Franklin from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15th at The Cooperstown United Methodist Church.

Joyce A. Morrison
Joyce A. Morrison, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, following her courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Loretta Gilmore Dempsey.

Carl C. Rowe
Carl C. Rowe, 95, of Knox passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center following a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Church, Oil City for Thomas L. Callahan, 87, formerly of Oil City.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sean Frederick Lackey has been planned and scheduled by his family. Family and friends are invited Saturday, May 15, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 noon at The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin. Services will begin at noo…

Gerald Edward 'Judd' Beary
Gerald Edward "Judd" Beary, 89, of Oil City, passed away in the early hours Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City due to congestive heart failure.

George Henry Chadman
George Henry Chadman, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Florida, following a sudden illness.

Kenneth N. Davis
Kenneth N. Davis, 56, of Tionesta, died at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, after an extended illness.