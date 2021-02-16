Janice E. Johnston

Janice E. Johnston

Janice E. Johnston, age 75, of Shippenville, formerly of Clarion, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at their winter home, The Palms Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Born in Oil City, Sept. 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Geraldine Kribbs Ashbaugh.

Rosemarie A. Berger
Obituaries

Rosemarie A. Berger

Rosemarie A. Berger of Oil City passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, after a brief illness.

Obituaries

Flinchbaugh celebration of life

A celebration of life for Jeffery Flinchbaugh will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the rear social hall room of the Franklin V.F.W., 411 9th St. Franklin. It is requested that no hats be worn inside the building, and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.

Obituaries

Augustus William Myers
Obituaries

Augustus William Myers

Augustus William Myers, formerly of Seneca, passed peacefully from COVID-19 on Jan. 27, 2021, at Waccamaw Hospital, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was 82 years old.

Glenn Shields
Obituaries

Glenn Shields

Glenn Shields, 74, of (Mt. Pleasant) Summerville, died Thursday evening, Feb, 11, 2021, at UPMC Altoona, following an illness.

Steven D. Wilson
Obituaries

Steven D. Wilson

Steven D. Wilson, 60, a resident of 224 Oak Grove Circle, Franklin, died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly, at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family, after being suddenly stricken with a medical emergency.

Ruth L. Miller
Obituaries

Ruth L. Miller

Ruth L. Miller, 88, of Utica, passed away at 7:20 p.m. at her residence on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Obituaries

Donald E. Amareld Sr.

Donald E. Amareld Sr., age 92, of Cranberry, passed away Friday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Carl J. Courson
Obituaries

Carl J. Courson

Carl J. Courson, age 89, of Clarion, passed away Feb. 12, 2021, at his home of natural causes surrounded by his loving family.

Connie Moore
Obituaries

Connie Moore

Connie Moore, formerly of Franklin, fell asleep in death on Monday, Feb. 8, at her home in Tucson, Arizona, with her loving husband Gary at her side.

Thomas Dean Rankin
Obituaries

Thomas Dean Rankin

Thomas Dean Rankin, 84, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 12, 2021, at home due to complications from a massive stroke.

Charles R. Snyder
Obituaries

Charles R. Snyder

Charles R. Snyder, 90, of Oil City, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Mary Ann Lyons Spring
Obituaries

Mary Ann Lyons Spring

Mary Ann Lyons Spring, 90, a resident of Ball Pavilion at Brevillier Village and formerly Benetwood Apartments, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Ball Pavilion.

Charles E. 'Charlie' Urey
Obituaries

Charles E. 'Charlie' Urey

Charles E. "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.

Obituaries

David P. Cherry

David P. Cherry, 72, of Rouseville, passed away in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Earl H. Adams
Obituaries

Earl H. Adams

Earl H. Adams, 98, of Erie, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

Elizabeth 'Betty' Fleming
Obituaries

Elizabeth 'Betty' Fleming

Elizabeth "Betty" Fleming, 83, of Knox passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

Gerald James 'Jerry' Seigworth
Obituaries

Gerald James 'Jerry' Seigworth

Gerald James "Jerry" Seigworth, 83, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday morning Feb. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Lester Wagler
Obituaries

Lester Wagler

Lester Wagler, 87, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family and sang his way into heaven Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.

Charles Joseph Finley
Obituaries

Charles Joseph Finley

One of Pennsylvania's sons and America's soldiers was lost on 26 December 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh
Obituaries

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh, 62, of Cranberry, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.

Mary Anne Wilkinson
Obituaries

Mary Anne Wilkinson

Mary Anne Wilkinson, 66, of Rocky Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.

Patrick J. O'Brien 'P.J.'
Obituaries

Patrick J. O'Brien 'P.J.'

Patrick J. O'Brien "P.J.", 60, of Henry's Bend, formerly of Austin, Texas, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Palms West Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.

John T. Coleman
Obituaries

John T. Coleman

John T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Saturday evening Feb. 6, 2021.

Mona Rita Guth
Obituaries

Mona Rita Guth

Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Redding California, at her daughter's home, after complications from heart failure.

Kyle Andrew Nulph
Obituaries

Kyle Andrew Nulph

Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan St., Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.

Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp
Obituaries

Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp

Sandra "Sandy" Sharp, a longtime resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.