Janie Irene Ball Lehman, 74, of Erie, formerly of Greenville and Hollywood, California passed away at Fairview Manor, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, February, 14, 2022, after a five-year-long, hard-fought battle from rectal cancer.
She was born on April 5, 1947, in Greenville to parents Theodore Schultz Ball and Evelyn Jane Watson Ball, who preceded her in death. Her father-in-law, Roy A. Lehman, also preceded her in death in 2017.
Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.
Carlis L. Stanfill, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on Oct. 30, 1941, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Jesse and Martha (Terry) Stanfill.