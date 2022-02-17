Janie Irene Ball Lehman

Janie Irene Ball Lehman

Janie Irene Ball Lehman, 74, of Erie, formerly of Greenville and Hollywood, California passed away at Fairview Manor, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, February, 14, 2022, after a five-year-long, hard-fought battle from rectal cancer.

She was born on April 5, 1947, in Greenville to parents Theodore Schultz Ball and Evelyn Jane Watson Ball, who preceded her in death. Her father-in-law, Roy A. Lehman, also preceded her in death in 2017.

Freda M. Chilson
Freda M. Chilson

Freda M. Chilson, age 72, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her residence of a lengthy illness.

Paul Ronald Brewer
Paul Ronald Brewer

Paul Ronald Brewer, 64, of Parker, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

David Eugene Culp
David Eugene Culp

David Eugene Culp, 79, of Knox, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Betty J. Hoover
Betty J. Hoover

Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior with family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.

Dorothy V. Brosius

Dorothy V. Brosius, age 99, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Ryan 'Ted' Andrew Moore
Ryan 'Ted' Andrew Moore

Ryan “Ted” Andrew Moore of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from his battle with cancer in Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Charlotte J. Baseler
Charlotte J. Baseler

Charlotte J. Baseler of Grove City, formerly of Irwin Township, Venango County, passed on Monday evening, Feb. 14, 2022, in AHN-Grove City. She was 91.

Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer
Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer

Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer, a lifelong Franklin resident and former Venango County elected official, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after years of declining health.

Ruth I. Ferringer
Ruth I. Ferringer

Ruth I. Ferringer, 71, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.

Helen E. Serbati
Helen E. Serbati

Helen E. Serbati, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

William D. Allmendinger
William D. Allmendinger

William D. Allmendinger, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Virginia M. Heister
Virginia M. Heister

Virginia M. Heister, 93, of Franklin went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Collins House, Franklin.

Bonnie L. Huffman
Bonnie L. Huffman

Bonnie L. Huffman, age 65, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Shirley R. Henry
Shirley R. Henry

Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.

Barry "BJ" J. Page
Barry "BJ" J. Page

Barry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Walter Lawrence Reed
Walter Lawrence Reed

Walter Lawrence Reed, 84, of Oil City, died at his home Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, following an extended illness, while surrounded by his loving family.

Mary Louise Murdoch
Mary Louise Murdoch

Mary Louise Murdoch, 81, of Cochranton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Wesbury Methodist Community in Meadville.

Michael W. Chapman
Michael W. Chapman

Michael W. Chapman, 73, of Strattanville, passed away early Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois.

William L. 'Bill' Crate, Sr.

William L. “Bill” Crate Sr., 80, of Clarion, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Edwin A. Hewston

Edwin A. Hewston , 61, of 130 Greeves St. in Kane, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at his residence.

Betty Jean Gray
Betty Jean Gray

Betty Jean Gray, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 92 years of age.

Gary Arthur Wimer
Gary Arthur Wimer

Gary Arthur Wimer, 87, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, as a result of pancreatic cancer.

Richard Dale 'Rick' Kelley
Richard Dale 'Rick' Kelley

Richard Dale “Rick” Kelley, 67, of Oil City, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones after an extended illness.

Carlis L. Stanfill
Carlis L. Stanfill

Carlis L. Stanfill, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on Oct. 30, 1941, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Jesse and Martha (Terry) Stanfill.

James T. “Ted” Ace
James T. “Ted” Ace

James T. “Ted” Ace, 66, of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mark L. Baum
Mark L. Baum

Mark L. Baum, 59, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.

Edward A. Caldwell
Edward A. Caldwell

Edward A. Caldwell, 70, of Summerville, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 9, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.