Jason Michael Thompson

Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.
Deanna Lee Gause made her triumphant entry into her eternal home on Saturday March 4, 2023, to join the heavenly choir of angels and find everlasting peace. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Seth “Cooter” Gooden Smith, age 27, of Polk, was tragically taken from us unexpectedly this past Thursday, March 2, 2023, to walk with Jesus and raise a little heck in Heaven….. And he is now snow-white clean, singing away those country songs!
Quentin Eugene Wood (Woody), retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quaker State Oil Corp., a Fortune 500 company, Past Chairman of Penn State University’s Board of Trustees, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus of the class of 1948, died Feb. 25, 2023.