Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning Jan. 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Mr. Klingler was born on Sept. 22, 1934 at Turkey City, Richland Twp. Clarion County, PA, a son of the late Daniel and Wilda Best Klingler. He was married to Helen Hamilton on May 18, 1957 at the E.U.B. Church in Titusville.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.
Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.