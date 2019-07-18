Jay Edwin Wolff III of Clarion passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Butler Hospital. He was 71 years of age.
Born Dec. 28, 1947, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Jay Edwin Jr. and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff.
He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School. He then served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jay was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign War.
Jay was a former member of Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. and loved when he could ride his Yamaha. He was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the races. He was also a former member of the Eagles and Moose.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Edwards of Georgia, Denise Wolff of Knox, Edward (Michelle) Wolff of Emlenton, Jessie Wagner of New Bethlehem, Chrystal Bush of Reynoldsville, and Samantha Wolff (Adam Graham) of Clarion; 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition, Jay is survived by his siblings, David (Kendra) Wolff of Shippenville, Sandra Simpson of Clarion, and Cindy Neely of Sigel; along with six nieces and nephews and their families.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street in Clarion where visitation will be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.
Military honors will be accorded by the Funeral Honor Guard of the Clarion American Legion Post No. 66.
To send condolences to the family and obtain additional information please visit Jay's tribute at http://www.goblefh.net.
