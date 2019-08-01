Jean Lehner George, 89, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
She was born June 9, 1930, in Madison Township, Rimersburg, daughter of the late Arnold G. and Olive Murray Lehner. Jean was the last surviving member of her family.
She graduated from Union High School in 1948.
Jean married Thomas S. George on Oct. 12, 1949, and he preceded her in death Dec. 29, 2016.
She delivered milk to the surrounding area from her parent's dairy farm in her early years.
Jean and her husband owned George Farms, Inc. where they pasteurized/homogenized the milk from their dairy and sold to the public.
She was a bus contractor for the Union School District for many years. Jean transported kindergarten and the Vo-tech students.
Jean is survived by her daughters: Brenda Brinker and her husband Bob of Rimersburg, Sharon Borovick and her husband Gerry of Sligo and Sandra George and her husband Dow of California; four grandchildren; two special granddaughters: Kristen Hindman and her husband Mike and Cheryl Marshall and her husband Ross; and four special great-grandchildren: Hayden, Carter and Madison Hindman, and Emma Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her sister: Ruth Mucha; and her brother: Don Lehner, who was killed in World War II.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg, where funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Peggy Mortimer, Lay Minister of the United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, officiating.
Interment will be held in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clarview for the care and compassion during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Jean's name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion 16214; Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg 16248; or to the Clarview Nursing Home, 14663 Route 68, Sligo, 16255.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting http://www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.