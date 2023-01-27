Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023.
Jean was born in Clintonville on Nov. 20, 1927 to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale. She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin in the high school orchestra and also played basketball.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.
Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.