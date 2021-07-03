Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.
Born Dec. 5, 1927 in Titusville, she is the daughter of the late Jay D. and Jenny Welsh Ross. Jean was a 1945 graduate of Oil City High School.
Updated: July 3, 2021 @ 11:44 am
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Ralph E. Stallsmith, 92, of Cherrytree Road, Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.
Helen Irene Amsler, 86, of La Feria, Texas, formerly of Venus, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas.
Judy A. Gibb, 76, of Bunnell, Fla., joined her loving husband in Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla.
David D. Jordan, 63, of Sligo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Priscilla Burns Moore, 84, of Radford, Va. passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Delores "Dorie" Seigworth, age 75, of Reno, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Allan W. Wise, 96, passed away June 5, 2021.
A funeral Mass for Michael "Mike" O'Neill will be held Monday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Route 66, Lucinda.
Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
George Terry Barrett, 82, of Knox passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, died June 1, 2021.
Kay Sharon (Schrecengost) Dunkle went to her eternal resting place on Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021.
Carelene L. (Reed) Heitzenrater, 87, of Corsica, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, after an extended stay at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held July 9th, at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church in Clarion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, Ohio following complications due to surgery.
Yetta J. McHenry, 92, of Ritts Farm Road, Turkey City, Richland Township, Clarion County, passed away early Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.
Dixie Lee Tustin, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Kenneth E. Rumbarger, 82, of Moore Haven, Fla., died peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Palms West Hospital, Loxahatchee, Fla. with his wife of 16 years, Nancy, by his side.
Donna J. McDonough, age 77, of Cheswick, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Charles E. Fetterolf, 87, of Utica, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Edward J. Groner, 87, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.
A picnic celebrating the life of Cecilia Marie Piercy will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
William C. Barrett, 85 of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Laurea and Wilford Barrett.
Ruth R. Clark, 100, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Donald L. Johnson, 83, of Oakland Township, Franklin, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
An upbeat celebration of life for Dr. D. Shane Koch, who passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, will be held June 28th, in Nickleville.
Regina Isabella Kurtzhals, 87 of Midlothian, Va., peacefully passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on Wednesday June 16, 2021.
Samuel E. Paup, 61, of Venus, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed away Feb 15th, 2021, in McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray.
Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. Womer Jr., 63, of Cooperstown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19.
Marian Louise Rodgers, age 94, of Oil City, died peacefully early Tuesday morning June 22, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Lynda Diane Young, 68, of Shippenville passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by family at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Kay L. Zerbe, age 73, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, June 21, 2021.
Richelle B. "Ricci" Aaron, 42, of Summerville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after putting up a strong fight against breast cancer.
