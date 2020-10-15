Jean Maxine Drusko

Jean Maxine Drusko

Mrs. Jean Maxine Drusko, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Mrs. Drusko was born Jan. 6, 1927, in Oil City to the late George W. and Minnie Cornell Linsey.

