Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts

Jeanne Ann Roberts

Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

Born at home in Tippery, on Aug. 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy Myers Brumbaugh.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts
Obituaries

Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts

Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

Georgia Lou Ray
Obituaries

Georgia Lou Ray

“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…

Donna Jean Staub
Obituaries

Donna Jean Staub

Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.

James C. "Jim" Guyton
Obituaries

James C. "Jim" Guyton

James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Shirley W. Grinder
Obituaries

Shirley W. Grinder

Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Donna P. Horner
Obituaries

Donna P. Horner

Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Mary Louise Beichner
Obituaries

Mary Louise Beichner

Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with her family by her side at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Virginia M. Stover
Obituaries

Virginia M. Stover

Virginia M. Stover, age 92, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

James “Jim” Calvin Jack
Obituaries

James “Jim” Calvin Jack

James “Jim” Calvin Jack, 76, born August 12th, 1945 of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2022 at AHN Wexford Hospital.

Cheri L. Wilson
Obituaries

Cheri L. Wilson

Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.

Judy M. McQuiston
Obituaries

Judy M. McQuiston

Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Township, Mercer, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.

Mary L. Winger
Obituaries

Mary L. Winger

Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.

Timothy D. Stempin
Obituaries

Timothy D. Stempin

Timothy D. Stempin, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Randy Stoneback
Obituaries

Randy Stoneback

Randy Stoneback, age 62, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Saturday, June 4th, 2022.

Donna Mae Davidson
Obituaries

Donna Mae Davidson

There will be a combination celebration of life/birthday celebration for Donna Mae Davidson at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the home of Mary Hicks, 38857 Chester Ridge Road, Centerville 16404.

Obituaries

Thomas A. Young service set

A graveside service for Thomas A. Young, who died Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 87, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Knox Union Cemetery.

Obituaries

Robert C. Allen service set

A graveside service for Robert C. Allen will be held Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery, 706 Old Route 8, Harrisville.

Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi
Obituaries

Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.

Tim H. Keighley
Obituaries

Tim H. Keighley

Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.

Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon
Obituaries

Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon

On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City — Heaven.

Donald Gale Hicks
Obituaries

Donald Gale Hicks

Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, of Titusville, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

Ernest L. Dunkel
Obituaries

Ernest L. Dunkel

Ernest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 in Columbia.

Carol 'Cricket' L. Cross
Obituaries

Carol 'Cricket' L. Cross

Carol “Cricket” L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Springfield, Ohio.

James R. 'Willie' Williamson
Obituaries

James R. 'Willie' Williamson

James R. “Willie” Williamson, 73, of Kane, formerly of Clarion, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Andover Village Skilled Nursing Facility in Andover, Ohio.

Joseph Alvin Ritts
Obituaries

Joseph Alvin Ritts

Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95, of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.

Dale R. Dunlap
Obituaries

Dale R. Dunlap

Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia of Cabot.

John L. 'Jack' Baker
Obituaries

John L. 'Jack' Baker

John L. “Jack” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was 77 years old.

Mildred Helen 'Millie' Teeter
Obituaries

Mildred Helen 'Millie' Teeter

Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.

Obituaries

Joseph Alvin Ritts

Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95 of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.

Nancy F. Shook
Obituaries

Nancy F. Shook

Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.

Martha Joyce Davis
Obituaries

Martha Joyce Davis

Martha Joyce Davis (Hamilton), beloved mother and grandmother went peacefully to be with the Lord May 24th, 2022.

David Charles Heckathorne
Obituaries

David Charles Heckathorne

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.