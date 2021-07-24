Jeannine E. Abel, a resident of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
She was born July 26, 1932, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of the late Thomas O. and Mildred L. English. The family moved to Pittsburgh when she was a child and she attended schools in what is now the Bethel Park section of Allegheny County. She graduated from Chatham College with a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Music in 1953. She later received an Associate of the Royal Conservatory of the University of Toronto certificate in Vocal Performance. A brother, Thomas O. English preceded her in death.
Marilyn Fox Rutherford (nee Marilyn Louise Fox) was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Emlenton, a small town on the Allegheny River halfway between Pittsburgh and Erie. Her father, Clarence Jennings Fox, was a certified public accountant and the nephew of H.J. Crawford, a pioneer in the oil industry an…
Marlin Christopher Jones, 17, of 25 Short Road, Jamestown, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications of brain surgery and an extended stay at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.