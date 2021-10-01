Jeffery Allan Camarigg

Jeffery Allan Camarigg

Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.

Born May 25, 1960, in Virginia, he was the son of Gary Camarigg and Sharon (Grinde) Camarigg Schiefen.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Camarigg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Guy Richard Wingard
Obituaries

Guy Richard Wingard

Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Jeffery Allan Camarigg
Obituaries

Jeffery Allan Camarigg

Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.

Marcia K. Shaw
Obituaries

Marcia K. Shaw

Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, at the Collins House in Franklin.

Edward Barr
Obituaries

Edward Barr

Edward J. Barr, age 75, of Knox, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Bernard Eck
Obituaries

Bernard Eck

Bernard W Eck, 81, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

E. Joan Tecza
Obituaries

E. Joan Tecza

E. Joan Tecza, age 88, of Oil City, passed away on September 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Margaret McMahon
Obituaries

Margaret McMahon

Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon, 72, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Ronald Scott Miller

Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St. in Franklin, died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

Kenneth W. Confer
Obituaries

Kenneth W. Confer

Kenneth W. Confer, 54, of Oil City, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after a long illness.

William P. Moon
Obituaries

William P. Moon

William P. Moon, 78, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 28, 2021.

Christine Diane Warner
Obituaries

Christine Diane Warner

Christine Diane Warner, 63, of Seneca, died Saturday evening, September 25, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Emanuel DeMarches
Obituaries

Emanuel DeMarches

Emanuel “Junior” DeMarches, Jr., 91, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Centerville. He had resided there for the past few years.

Katherine "Kathy" Ann Gloss
Obituaries

Katherine "Kathy" Ann Gloss

Katherine “Kathy” Ann Gloss, 59, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning hours Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Patricia Ditz
Obituaries

Patricia Ditz

Patricia Ditz, 72, of New Castle, formerly of Fryburg, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Heritage Valley Beaver after a period of declining health.

Robert Cotherman
Obituaries

Robert Cotherman

Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Friday evening, September 24, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Roberta Moore
Obituaries

Roberta Moore

Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

George M. Loll
Obituaries

George M. Loll

George M. Loll, 86, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare.

Marilyn Cole
Obituaries

Marilyn Cole

Marilyn Cole, 82, passed peacefully after a long illness early in the morning September 26, 2021.

Ralph 'Bom' Nicholas Bommer
Obituaries

Ralph 'Bom' Nicholas Bommer

Husband, father, perpetual medical student, Ralph “Bom” Nicholas Bommer, 41, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as his wife was by his side.

Robert L. Gharing
Obituaries

Robert L. Gharing

Robert L. Gharing, 73, of Cooperstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the ER at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Marla E. Downing
Obituaries

Marla E. Downing

Marla E. Downing, 62, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. at her home following an extended illness.

Judith M. Hepinger
Obituaries

Judith M. Hepinger

Judith M. Hepinger, 84, of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

G. John Rex
Obituaries

G. John Rex

G. John Rex, 73, of Pine City, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Cindy Bryant
Obituaries

Cindy Bryant

After over six years of battling cancers, Cindy Bryant went to be with her Lord and awaiting family members on September 24, 2021.

Lisa Marie Wright
Obituaries

Lisa Marie Wright

Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness

Olive Mary McBride
Obituaries

Olive Mary McBride

Olive Mary McBride, 94, of Goodlettsville, TN, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at NHC Place Sumner in Gallatin, TN.

Harry E. "Ed" Wagner
Obituaries

Harry E. "Ed" Wagner

Harry E. “Ed” Wagner, 70, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital due to complications with surgery.

Steven Dale Burdette
Obituaries

Steven Dale Burdette

Steven Dale Burdette, 69, of Sandy Lake Township, Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. Steven was born in Franklin on Dec. 19, 1951, to the late William and Shirley (Engles) Burdette.

Obituaries

Leona Wyant

Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks
Obituaries

Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks

Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks, age 79, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.