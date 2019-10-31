With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jehan Gir Kavoosi, 81, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in his home in Wilmette, Illinois. His adored wife of 51 years, Mary Clair Kavoosi (nee McCaffrey) was by his side along with other family members.
Jehan was a loving and dedicated father to his daughters, Michelle (Eric Prezant) Kavoosi, Hope (Tanuj Chatterjee) Kavoosi, and Andrea (David McHugh) Kavoosi. He was the beloved grandfather of Ava and Joe Prezant, Ella and Miles Chatterjee, and Zia and Renzo McHugh. He is also survived and deeply missed by his siblings, Mahin, Parviz and Max and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and friends.