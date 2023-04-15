Jerome Byron “JB” Hahn passed away in Lakeland, FL on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
His ashes will be buried next to his loving wife, Sara, at St. Mark’s Cemetery in Knox following a memorial service at the Cemetery Chapel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
John H. “Charlie” Brown, 78, of Sligo, passed away peacefully and went home to be with our Lord & Savior early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Gail “Sonny” E. Colvin Jr., age 76, of Franklin, died of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident on April 13, 2023.
Leona R. Kutchravy, 84 of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday April 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.
Laura Jean Merwin, 78, of Oil City, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
Paul R. Rice, 88, of Victory Heights (Cranberry Township), died at his residence on Thursday, April 13, 2023 of natural causes while doing what he loved, working outside in his yard.
Sylvia G. Galbraith, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City. She was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Knox to the late Oddis A. and Ruth V. (Stover) Boocks.
Stewart F. Sonen died Dec 9, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan at age 90. Stewart had an insatiable curiosity about a wide range of topics (especially history and how things worked). He had an amazing memory for people and places and loved to talk with anyone.
Wayne R. Buckley Jr., 73 of Worth Twp., Stoneboro, passed away on April 12, 2023 at AHN Forbes – Monroeville.
Ellen M. Wilson, 81, a resident of 501 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Nancy McFate Adams, 78, of Richfield, Wisconsin, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by her family following her battle with a rare lung disease. She demonstrated tremendous strength and grace throughout it.
Mary Christine Linehan, 69, of 9 Crestview Road, Franklin passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 following a brief illness.
One of the most successful coaches in District 9 history, Donald A. “Coach” Stemmerich, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was 91 years old.
Jeffrey W. Carr, a longtime Emlenton resident, passed away April 12, 2023, at home in The Woodlands, Texas, surrounded by his family after battling cancer since 2018.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Norbert S. Ochs, 98, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home, after a period of declining health.
Becky (Williams) Hines, 44, died unexpectedly April 4, 2023 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, surrounded by loving family and friends.
A celebration of life for Marcella Haskell will be at the Haskell House on Friday, April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. A private inurnment for immediate family will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.
Gertrude L. “Lucy” McCarty, 84, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home, as she wished, with her daughter by her side... She was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Butler County, to the late Truman A. and Jeannette (Whitling) Switzer...
Peggy Joan Richmond, 87 of Nectarine was welcomed to Heaven, Easter Day, April 9, 2023.
David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.
William M. “Bill” Motosicke, 90, of Fisher, passed away Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at the Embassy of Saxonburg.
Bruce C. Amsler, 55 of Sligo, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Forest E. Myers, 79, of Titusville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Corry Manor after an extended illness.
David Joseph Wiles, 22, of Brookville, passed away Easter Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Dr. Margaret Ann Jetter died peacefully Wednesday April 5, 2023.
William J. Nosko, 69, of Pleasantville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.
L. Zane Harle, 75 of Marble, has moved from this life into the arms of his creator on April 9, 2023.
Dennis “Denny” Lee McDonald, 76, passed away in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 4, 2023, after an epic battle with cancer.
David L. Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagentown Road, Parker, passed away morning Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence.
Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy, 87, of Oil City, died Sunday April 9, 2023 at 9:36 a.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
Esther Christine Kaufman Lutz, 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, surrounded by her daughters in the home she loved.
James Irwin Cossel, age 79, was born in Connellsville, on Dec. 29, 1943.
Jane S. Hefferman, 91, of Cochranton, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Wesbury Methodist Community.
Mary Jane Dailey, 82, of Cochranton, passed away in her home on April 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
Lawrence A. “Larry” Legler, 77, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday evening, April 9, 2023.
Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa and Papa of Christine Maa…
Jacqueline Elaine Patton Manuel, 60, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Sherry J. Meddock, 76, of Leland, North Carolina, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.