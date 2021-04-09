Jerome E. Bickel

Jerome E. Bickel

Jerome E. Bickel , 91, of Ranch Street in Seneca, passed to his next life Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

He was one of seven children born to David Benton Bickel and Ecie Margaret Stover Bickel on March 9, 1930.

Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine
Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine

Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021. Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by …

Terry R. Byers

Terry R. Byers, 62, of Kennerdell, Rockland Township, died at his home early on Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a battle with A.L.S.

William F. 'Lad' Dolby
William F. 'Lad' Dolby

William F. "Lad" Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks)
Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks)

Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks), passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence in Collinsville surrounded by family after gallantly fighting COPD, Alzheimer's disease, and lung cancer.

Paul Wilmer 'Will' Wise

Paul Wilmer "Will" Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Kathleen R. Fry
Kathleen R. Fry

Kathleen R. Fry, 75, of Franklin (Cranberry Township), died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Douglas Wayne Underwood
Douglas Wayne Underwood

Douglas Wayne Underwood, 64, of Rimersburg, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.

Jackie R. Burk
Jackie R. Burk

Jackie R. Burk, 83, of Glenwood Drive, Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Donald E. 'Red' Winslow
Donald E. 'Red' Winslow

Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Norman C. Dunkle
Norman C. Dunkle

Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee
Denise M. Puleo Felmlee

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ric Ernest Crowther
Ric Ernest Crowther

Ric Ernest Crowther, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Myrtle Beach. Following years struggling with alcoholism, he lost his battle.

Joanne Marie Phillips
Joanne Marie Phillips

Joanne Marie Phillips, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a sudden illness.

Helen M. Kline
Helen M. Kline

Helen M. Kline, 91, of Tionesta, passed away at Country Spring Personal Care on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Norman L. Coffey
Norman L. Coffey

Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

William 'Moose' Russell Emery
William 'Moose' Russell Emery

On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.

Richard G. MacDonald
Richard G. MacDonald

Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Linda L. O'Brien
Linda L. O'Brien

Linda L. O'Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Oil City, after an extended illness.