Jerry L. Best, age 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, June 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Dutch Hill on March 5, 1949, to the late Jerry and Doroetha (Bowser) Best.

Richelle B. 'Ricci' Aaron
Richelle B. 'Ricci' Aaron

Richelle B. "Ricci" Aaron, 42, of Summerville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after putting up a strong fight against breast cancer.

Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman
Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman

Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman, age 88, of Shippenville, formerly of Coal Hill, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care home.

Jane L. Johnson
Jane L. Johnson

Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Betty E. McKisson
Betty E. McKisson

Betty E. McKisson, age 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Tim Miller
Tim Miller

Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mark F. Rathfon
Mark F. Rathfon

Mark F. Rathfon, 64, of Clarion passed away at Penn Highland Dubois Hospital on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Mary Jane Greene service set

A memorial service for Mary Jane "MJ" Greene is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Ian McElrath officiating.

James S. Rila

James S. Rila, 90, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Charles 'Chuck' Thoma
Charles 'Chuck' Thoma

Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …

Maureen 'Peach' Clark
Maureen 'Peach' Clark

Maureen "Peach" Clark, 82, of Monroeville, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville.

Robert L. Flinchbaugh
Robert L. Flinchbaugh

Robert L. Flinchbaugh, age 80, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Furthermore...

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Joseph 'Jay' Master
Joseph 'Jay' Master

Jay Master, 81, loving father and husband, of Rocky Grove, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Heights of Oil City, at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 with his loving wife, Joy at his side.

Gerald J. Seigworth service set

Funeral services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside. Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021, at his home at the age of 83.

Neil F. Polumbo Sr.
Neil F. Polumbo Sr.

Neil F. Polumbo Sr., age 94, of Tionesta, formerly of Hazleton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Nancy L. Rhoades

Nancy L. Rhoades, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Robert A. Everett
Robert A. Everett

Robert A. Everett, age 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Patricia J. 'Patti' Thompson
Patricia J. 'Patti' Thompson

Patricia J. "Patti" Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Martha Grace 'Martie' Allen-Olszanski
Martha Grace 'Martie' Allen-Olszanski

Born Dec. 14th 1953, Martie was the loving daughter of Donald E. Walters and Jean E. Walters who had two beautiful daughters, Mom and her loving sister, Mrs. Maryann (Walters) Shaffer.

Reverend Robert I. Moore
Reverend Robert I. Moore

On June 11th, 2021, the Reverend Robert I. Moore added his beautiful tenor voice to the Heavenly choir. One can only imagine that he and Morna R. (Wright) Moore reunited for a cruise in the Edsel, to commune with those who went before.

Lori Lee Zilafro

Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, formerly of Franklin, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.

Thomas A. Collins Sr.
Thomas A. Collins Sr.

In honor of Thomas A. Collins Sr., a memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, on Saturday, June 19th from 1 to 4 p.m.

Larry K. Dent
Larry K. Dent

Larry K. Dent, 72, of Oil City passed away at home Sunday, June 13, 2021, after an extended illness.

Dora 'Pat' Ann (nee Young) Hiles
Dora 'Pat' Ann (nee Young) Hiles

Dora "Pat" Ann (nee Young) Hiles, 85, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Christine Holly Johnson
Christine Holly Johnson

Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of West Central Avenue, Titusville, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, shortly after her arrival at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Esther J. 'Et' Lewis
Esther J. 'Et' Lewis

Esther J. "Et" Lewis, age 93, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing home with family by her side.

Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner
Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner

Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry was called home Friday, June 11, 2021. Though she had many challenges over 40 years, she faced all of life with a strong faith, positive outlook and warm smile.

Robert James Stahlman
Robert James Stahlman

Robert James Stahlman, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Richard 'Dick' Clark service set

A service to celebrate the life of Richard "Dick" Clark, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road, Seneca.

Dolores Hastings
Dolores Hastings

Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

Lawrence F. Heckathorn service set

A memorial service in remembrance of Lawrence F. Heckathorn is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City, with the Rev. David Oester officiating.

Robert I. Moore

Robert I. Moore, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.