On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City — Heaven.
When Jesse was told by doctors that she was very sick, she bravely went about her final months as a warrior, never letting a moment pass to let the important people in her life know she loved them more than anything.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.
Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.
Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.