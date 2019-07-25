Jessica Lee Bodien, 22, of Venus passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 19, 2019.
She was born in Franklin on Jan. 28, 1997, and was the daughter of Edward and Tammy Beach Bodien.
Jessica enjoyed spending time with her two children, family, and friends. She also liked going camping, four wheeling, outdoors, swimming, and roller skating.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her two children, Amir Lamar Anthony Harris and Justin Edward Zachary Harris of Venus; sister, Ashley Foster and husband Richard of North Carolina; and a niece, Aubree Colburn.
She is also survived by her grandparents, John Beach of Oil City and Patricia Bodien of Oil City; great-grandfather, Hubert Sharp of Venus; her aunts, Karen Kapp and husband Ryan of Oil City, Kellie Braden and husband Jay of Oil City, Vonnie Stahlman and husband Troy of Seneca, Tina Bodien and fianc Matt of Oil City; and her uncle, Donald Spanberger of Oil City.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Beverly Beach and Gaines Bodien; great-grandparents, Patty Sharp, William Spanberger, and Effie Spanberger; an aunt, Kathy Spanberger; and a cousin, Zachary Proper.
Her family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, in the Reinsel Funeral Home.
A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to help defray funeral costs.
Online condolences may be sent at http://www.reinselfuneralhome.com.
fchNs