Joan M. Schick, age 85, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday evening, September 15, 2022 at Passavant Hospital following a short decline in health.
Joan was born of E. Lee and Anna (Varholla) Molowski on March 16, 1937 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. She was a 1955 graduate of Ramsey High School in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, and she continued her education with a BS in Biochemistry from the Pennsylvania State University in 1959.
Jeffrey L. Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born March 1, 1962 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, son of the late Delbert and Rita (Heasley) Wagner.
Steven James Rembold, Retired Police Lieutenant, 52, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday night, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 2½-year battle with cancer.
Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.
Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger, 88, of Franklin, who spent the past four years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, passed away there peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, having suffered with dementia for some years.
Patricia Ann Gracy, 85, a resident of St. Mary’s Home in Erie, and former Franklin native, died peacefully early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
A memorial service for Karen Steele will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Shawn Clerkin, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive.
Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New Castle.