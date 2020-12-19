Joan Marie Karg, 90, formerly of Seneca, died at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh.
Born March 16, 1930 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Cecelia Zagst Grolemund.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joan Marie Karg, 90, formerly of Seneca, died at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh.
Born March 16, 1930 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Cecelia Zagst Grolemund.
Jane B. LaKari, 92, of Oil City, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday Dec. 18, 2020 at her home.
June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer of 640 East State Street, Olean New York was called home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) after being hospitalized at Olean General Hospital for aspiration induced pneumonia. She was 91 years old.
Joan Marie Karg, 90, formerly of Seneca, died at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh.
Donna Jean Kroft, 79, of Oil City, died at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Margie K. Blair Mahle, 71, of Hilliards, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020 at her home.
Lt. Col. Donald "Jack" Mercer, USAF (RET.), a true American Patriot born on the 4th of July who was destined to serve our Country, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020 in Naples, Florida.
Donald "Don" R. Orr, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.
John Rekiel of 14 Warren St. Oil City passed away on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 peacefully with family by his side and is now living with his Lord and Blessed Mother who he had great devotion to.
Lucy A. Ramunno, 79, of Oil City, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.
Robert E. Stover, 94, passed away at 8:37 p.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City following a brief illness.
William Benton "Ben" "Benny" Call II, age 71, of Clarion, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020.
Robert Lee "Bob" Deemer, 58, of Strattanville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Mary Jane Goble, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Richard B. Gulnac, 81, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:43 a.m., Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020.
John Winston Gunning, 68, of Fisher, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Hartman, 93, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro and Atlantic, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at Avalon Springs in Mercer.
Lawrence Floyd Heckathorn, 74, of Oil City, died on Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Daniel A. "Dan" Persic, 69, a well-known St. Petersburg resident and a former Bruin business owner, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020, while working outside at his home.
Howard "Clair" Pritts Sr., 88, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 3:25 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 surrounded by family.
R. James Smathers, age 89, of Clarion passed away on Dec. 16, 2020.
James R. McDonald Sr., 89, of Franklin and formerly of Oil City died at 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
Richard B. Gulnac, 81, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
R. James Smathers of Clarion died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, 2020.
Troy Edward Perry, 35, of Cochranton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Canal Township.
June S. Stone, 97, of Franklin, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station after an illness.
E. June Armstrong Gardner, 95, of Parker, a resident of Clarvirew Nursing and Rehab. Center for sometime, passed away Monday evening Dec. 14, 2020, at the Center.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary L. Martz McMunn, age 95, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, from complications due to a recent illness.
Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, of…
Philip Hovis, 70, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Helen L. (Hutchinson) McAvoy, 67, of Titusville, Cherrytree Township, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020.
Donna Jean (Shick) Myers, 84, of Corsica, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was a resident at Laurelbrooke Landing Nursing Home in Brookville.
Dorian Elaine Burchfield Goheen of Strattanville, age 93, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville following a brief illness.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.
Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Dolores A. Rummel, 90, of Polk, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.
Robert E. Saylor, 79, of Seneca, died Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Komatsu Mining is currently seeking a Maintenance Supervi…
Congratulations Susan Ritchey of Cooperstown Santa Search…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Gift Certificates for car washes available for Ocean Spra…
PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to Act 84 of the General Assembly …
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …