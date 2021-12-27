On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, Joseph.
Joan was born on Oct. 24, 1935, in Clarion to the late Walter and Lois Ginkel Wilson. She married Joseph H. Kaltenbach on Nov. 20, 1954. They celebrated 50 amazing years together before he passed away on March 26, 2005. We know he was delighted to welcome her home to heaven.
On Christmas Day, 2021, Don David Lewis, of 70 Colt Lane, Clarion, passed from this life to the next. Don was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis, of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.
