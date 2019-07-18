Joann E. Kline, 84, of 1184 Huey Road, Rimersburg (the Village of Huey), passed away at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Sligo.
Born Feb. 16, 1935, in Beaverdale, Cambria County, she was the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Gregg) White.
Joann graduated from Union Joint High School in Rimersburg in 1953.
She was married on May 11, 1953, to Ronald L. Kline. He survives.
Joann was a member of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy near Rimersburg.
Joann worked for more than 42 years at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center as a CNA, Physical Therapy Aide, and activity director. She also was the president of the AFSCME Union at the nursing home for five years.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, doing puzzles, spending time with her family and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
In addition to her husband Ron, she is survived by a daughter, Deniese Thatcher and her husband Gerard of Sharon; one son, Dennis Kline and his wife Kathie of Rimersburg; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Joann is also survived by a sister, Bonnie Ringgenberg of The Villages, Florida, and a brother, Donald White of Dexster Missouri.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters: Donna White, Louise Cool, and Beverly McNamara; and a brother, James White.
Joann's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday July 19, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 20, from the funeral home with the Rev. Dale Gallo, pastor of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park near Strattanville.
The family suggests memorials be made to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd, Rimersburg 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.varnerfuneralhome.com.