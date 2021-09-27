Joel “Jody” Reeher, 53, of Cooperstown, took his last victory lap around the track on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Jody was born in Grove City, to Bill and Carol Reeher on April 23, 1968. He was married to his wife of 28 years, Tammi Reeher, who survives. He is also survived by his brothers, Dan Reeher and wife Joyce, Matt Reeher, and Jeff Reeher; his step-mother, Lynn Reeher; his mother-in-law, Kay Cotherman; and his brother-in-law Scott Cotherman and family.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.