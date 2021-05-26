John A. Baker, 87 of Yucaipa, Calif., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. His survivors include his sister, Caroline Baker of Rocky Grove.
John A. Baker, 87 of Yucaipa, Calif., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. His survivors include his sister, Caroline Baker of Rocky Grove.
A celebration of life for Thomas L. Bills will be held at noon on Saturday, June 19th at The Flats in Eagle Rock, 156 Simon Lane, Oil City. There will be a light lunch at 1:30 p.m.
Lois Louise (Barnett) Carrier, 94, of Roseville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Brookside Senior Living, into the arms of her Lord.
Patricia A. Cyphert, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Fla.
Gertrude I. Eskew, 80, of Knox, formerly of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, May 24, 2021, at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Mieke J. Heffern, 59, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Michael Allen Rowe, 56, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Curtis P. Baker, 87, of Carlton, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Charles "Chuck" Anderson, 83, of Marienville, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home, following a period of declining health.
Marian Davis "Billie" Crowley, 87, of Frankenmuth, Mich., a Pennsylvania native, passed away Thursday afternoon May 20, 2021, in Frankenmuth, following a period of declining health.
Lewis H. Ghering Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Ruth Hollingsworth, 90, of Brighton Township, formerly of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
William Dennis Miller, 69, of Parker, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
Marilyn DeWoody Guth Moffitt, 87, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at home.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold of Cranberry on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76. Ann was in the care of Venango VNA Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Richard "Chico" William Stover, 51, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.
Barbara Elaine Wiant, 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening May 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
R. Joyce Bailey, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch.
Dorothy Arlene (Henry) Foust, 93, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life for Robert E. Heller will be held Saturday, May 29, at noon in the Franklin Knights of Columbus Hall, 1436 Liberty St. A lunch will be provided. Please bring your thoughts and memories.
Daniel C. Lafferty, 84, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Manchester Commons in Erie, after an extended illness.
Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
Arthur L. "Art" Mattern, 82, a longtime St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Evelyn Rose Rust, 83, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a short illness.
Christin Marie Visnic, 41, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 8:53 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly after her arrival at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her loving companion, John by her side.
James David Oehler, 54, of Knox passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Thomas R. Pfendler, 64, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest emergency room in Seneca.
Carol O. Sanford, 89, beloved daughter of Anthony G. and Laura Stubbe Ohmer, wife of Kern McLennon Sanford, mother of seven, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Sheryl A. Shick, 63, of Oak Ridge, died late Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois from complications related to Covid-19.
Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a longtime Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.
Garrett W. Miller, 62, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Velma Ruth (Copenhaver) Oliver of Shippenville passed away Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, surrounded by family, at Clarion Hospital.
Twila J. Ritchey, 93, of Clarion, formerly of Parker (Licking Township) passed away Monday afternoon May 17, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. She was the widow of William A. Ritchey.
Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsboro, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. at the age of 84.
