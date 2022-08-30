John C. Rodgers, Sr.

John C. Rodgers Sr.

John C. Rodgers Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Second Street in Cooperstown; and a prominent and beloved former barber for many years along Liberty Street in Franklin, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.

He was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Oil City, a beloved son of the late Guy M. and Alice R. Rodgers.

Shirley L. Kope
Shirley L. Kope

Shirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life.

Scotty Schultz Jr.
Scotty Schultz Jr.

It is with the deepest unimaginable broken hearts that we have to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Scotty Schultz Jr., 31, of Harrisville, due to an automobile accident Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Helen M. Ray

Helen M. Ray, formerly of Franklin, passed on Aug. 12, 2022, in Christiansburg, Va.

Wayne Samuel Roach
Wayne Samuel Roach

Wayne Samuel Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his daughters by his side.

Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis
Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis

Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township supervisor passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health.

Fred Allen Bigley Jr.
Fred Allen Bigley Jr.

It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr. or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends.

Alton Z. Hall
Alton Z. Hall

Alton “Junior” Z. Hall, age 89, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville.

Douglas H. Baine
Douglas H. Baine

Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, formerly of Tionesta, died on Thursday evening, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Shippenville.

Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary
Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary

Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Wayne S. Roach

Wayne S. Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his daughters by his side.

Caroline Jane McCreary

Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Kay R. Weller
Kay R. Weller

Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, 2022, at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks.

Lavonne D. Hutchinson
Lavonne D. Hutchinson

Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville.

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

R. Kelly Trusel
R. Kelly Trusel

R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health.

John Branson Dick
John Branson Dick

John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to a fall at his home.

Alma R. Kinch
Alma R. Kinch

Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Lynne Johnston service set

Friends of Lynne Johnston of New Bethlehem, who passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, are invited to join in a virtual memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

J. Douglas 'Doug' Cole
J. Douglas 'Doug' Cole

J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Clarion after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79.

Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt

Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

Paul F. Malone
Paul F. Malone

Paul F. Malone, 84, of Cooperstown joined his wife in heaven on Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Robert Lee Murphy Jr.
Robert Lee Murphy Jr.

Robert Lee Murphy Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 87.

Karen R. Steele
Karen R. Steele

Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Melvin L. Porter
Melvin L. Porter

Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

Louisa M. Detar
Louisa M. Detar

Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Paul E. Osborn
Paul E. Osborn

Paul E. Osborn, 71, of Franklin passed away on August 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Neva Marie Ruditis
Neva Marie Ruditis

Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health.

Eugene R. Baker
Eugene R. Baker

Eugene R. Baker, 101 years young, of Irwin Township, Harrisville, passed away at home Saturday, Aug. 16, 2022.