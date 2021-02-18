John Charles Kahle, 65, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a courageous struggle with complications from COVID-19.
John was born Jan. 27, 1956, at Clarion Hospital, to Charles and Laura Kahle of Knox.
James H. Brown II, 82, of Chambersburg, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Shook Home.
Annette Kunselman Burgert, 90 of Elizabethtown, formerly of Myerstown, Worthington, Ohio, and Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Antoinette R. "Toni" Hannon, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence with her daughters by her side.
Idabelle Louise Hogue, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 17, 2021, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
John Charles Kahle, 65, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a courageous struggle with complications from COVID-19.
Robert L. Reynolds, 68, of Seneca died at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Esther Annabell McBride Vogan, 83, of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Nectarine, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Richard Eugene "Sonny" Vogan Jr., 83, of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Nectarine, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Due to the prediction of inclement weather, the private services for Mr. Donald Edward Amareld Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 18, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.
Greyson Paul Bryan, seven-month-old son of Shyanne Bryan died Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.
Sheryl J. Rapp, 69, of Tionesta passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at West Penn Hospital after a battle with cancer.
Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed gracefully Monday, Feb. 15th, 2021,surrounded by his family in McMurray Hills Manor in McMurray. He was a man of great faith and shared his kind spirit with all.
Donald Edward Amareld Sr. passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was 92.
Rosemarie A. Berger of Oil City passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life for Jeffery Flinchbaugh will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the rear social hall room of the Franklin V.F.W., 411 9th St. Franklin. It is requested that no hats be worn inside the building, and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.
Janice E. Johnston, age 75, of Shippenville, formerly of Clarion, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at their winter home, The Palms Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Augustus William Myers, formerly of Seneca, passed peacefully from COVID-19 on Jan. 27, 2021, at Waccamaw Hospital, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was 82 years old.
Glenn Shields, 74, of (Mt. Pleasant) Summerville, died Thursday evening, Feb, 11, 2021, at UPMC Altoona, following an illness.
Steven D. Wilson, 60, a resident of 224 Oak Grove Circle, Franklin, died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly, at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family, after being suddenly stricken with a medical emergency.
Ruth L. Miller, 88, of Utica, passed away at 7:20 p.m. at her residence on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Donald E. Amareld Sr., age 92, of Cranberry, passed away Friday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
Carl J. Courson, age 89, of Clarion, passed away Feb. 12, 2021, at his home of natural causes surrounded by his loving family.
Connie Moore, formerly of Franklin, fell asleep in death on Monday, Feb. 8, at her home in Tucson, Arizona, with her loving husband Gary at her side.
Thomas Dean Rankin, 84, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 12, 2021, at home due to complications from a massive stroke.
Charles R. Snyder, 90, of Oil City, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Mary Ann Lyons Spring, 90, a resident of Ball Pavilion at Brevillier Village and formerly Benetwood Apartments, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Ball Pavilion.
Charles E. "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.
David P. Cherry, 72, of Rouseville, passed away in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Earl H. Adams, 98, of Erie, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Elizabeth "Betty" Fleming, 83, of Knox passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Gerald James "Jerry" Seigworth, 83, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday morning Feb. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Charles Ellis "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific St., Franklin, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home, surround by his family.
Lester Wagler, 87, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family and sang his way into heaven Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Virginia "Ginny" Keating Fortney left this world to be with the Lord on Jan 18th, 2021.
One of Pennsylvania's sons and America's soldiers was lost on 26 December 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.
Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh, 62, of Cranberry, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.
Karla Noreen Milford, 60, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Mary Anne Wilkinson, 66, of Rocky Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.
Christina Jean Sheatz Deemer, 97, formerly of Polk, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Patrick J. O'Brien "P.J.", 60, of Henry's Bend, formerly of Austin, Texas, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Palms West Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.
