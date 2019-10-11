John "Louie" D. Cooper, 63, of Oil City, passed away at 8:55 a.m.Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service will be held at the Atlantic Avenue Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
