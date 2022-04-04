John G. Dinger

John G. Dinger

John G. Dinger, 88, of Brookville, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at McKinley Health Center following a period of declining health.

Born Dec. 25, 1933, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Pearl and Katherine Lowry Dinger.

To plant a tree in memory of John Dinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Vicki L. Garvin
Obituaries

Vicki L. Garvin

Vicki L. Garvin, 74, of Centre Hall, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

John G. Dinger
Obituaries

John G. Dinger

John G. Dinger, 88, of Brookville, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at McKinley Health Center following a period of declining health.

George E. Butzin III
Obituaries

George E. Butzin III

George E. Butzin III, 65, of Walnut St., Brookville, died Wednesday afternoon, March 30, 2022, while at the Cleveland Clinic.

Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman
Obituaries

Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman

Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Armstrong County, Redbank Township, and passed on to her Heavenly Father’s eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Palatka, Putnam County, Fla.

Arline Duncan
Obituaries

Arline Duncan

Arline R. Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Pittsburgh, died on Thursday afternoon, March 31, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Barbara E. Carr
Obituaries

Barbara E. Carr

Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.

Paul Freeman
Obituaries

Paul Freeman

Paul R. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away on the evening of Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Oil City Health and Rehab.

Areta Charmaine Ewing
Obituaries

Areta Charmaine Ewing

Areta Charmaine Ewing, 61, of Congress Hill Road, Franklin died calmly after a long illness, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong
Obituaries

Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong

Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong, 78, of Shippenville passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 31, 2022 following an extended illness.

Ruth N. Lauer
Obituaries

Ruth N. Lauer

Ruth N. Lauer, 93, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.

Helen Sharp
Obituaries

Helen Sharp

Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.

Robert Owens Jr.
Obituaries

Robert Owens Jr.

Robert Owens Jr., 79, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully with his children by his side on April 1, 2022 at UPMC Seneca.

Richard Blaine Aegan Jr.
Obituaries

Richard Blaine Aegan Jr.

Richard Blaine Aegan Jr., 67, of Oleopolis, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a brief illness.

Donna K. Weaver
Obituaries

Donna K. Weaver

Donna K. Weaver, 64, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She died unexpectedly of natural causes shortly after her arrival to UPMC Northwest.

Obituaries

Shirley Adams

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Shirley Adams, loving wife and mother of four children, shed her earthly bonds and passed through the gates of heaven into eternity.

Richard G. Hall
Obituaries

Richard G. Hall

Richard G. Hall, 58, of Marienville, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Carl F. Ochs
Obituaries

Carl F. Ochs

Carl F. Ochs, 88, of Lucinda, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the home of his son, Fred Ochs, with whom he had resided since 2013.

Judy M. Bunce (Adams)
Obituaries

Judy M. Bunce (Adams)

Judy M. Bunce (Adams),79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday March 25, 2022, into the loving arms of her Savior, with her loving husband Bill by her side.

Marsha I. McKinney
Obituaries

Marsha I. McKinney

Marsha I. McKinney, 70, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday, morning, March 27, 2022 at the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Judy M. Bunce
Obituaries

Judy M. Bunce

Judy M. Bunce, 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

Obituaries

Hazel J. Baughman

Hazel J. Baughman, 96, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Joseph R. 'Joe' Gourley
Obituaries

Joseph R. 'Joe' Gourley

Joseph R. “Joe” Gourley, 79, of Sligo, passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Herman L Burgdorfer

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

James Addison DeFrance, III
Obituaries

James Addison DeFrance, III

James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…

Janice C. Burch
Obituaries

Janice C. Burch

Janice C. Burch, 72, passed away early Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville where she had been residing.

Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams
Obituaries

Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams

Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.

Obituaries

Celebration of Life set for Blausers

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.