John H. “Charlie” Brown

Sylvia G. Galbraith, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City. She was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Knox to the late Oddis A. and Ruth V. (Stover) Boocks.
Stewart F. Sonen died Dec 9, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan at age 90. Stewart had an insatiable curiosity about a wide range of topics (especially history and how things worked). He had an amazing memory for people and places and loved to talk with anyone.
Nancy McFate Adams, 78, of Richfield, Wisconsin, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by her family following her battle with a rare lung disease. She demonstrated tremendous strength and grace throughout it.
Gertrude L. “Lucy” McCarty, 84, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home, as she wished, with her daughter by her side... She was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Butler County, to the late Truman A. and Jeannette (Whitling) Switzer...
David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa and Papa of Christine Maa…