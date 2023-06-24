John H. Swainson Jr., 87, of Vowinckel, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Snyder Memorial Health Care in Marienville.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1936 in McKeesport, to the late John H. Swainson Sr. and Elizabeth Murman Swainson.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 4:02 am
Dennis C. Lloyd, age 76, was the son of Franklin and Marian (Ruffing) Lloyd born on July 24, 1946, in Youngstown Ohio and passed away June 21, 2023, at University Hospitals Cleveland.
Dana W. Holmes, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
James R Wessell, age 74, of Bonita Springs Florida, a native of Oil City and Corsica, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born Dec, 7, 1948 to the late Harold and Amy Wessell.
Kenneth “Ken” R. Delahunty, 71, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away June 21, 2023. Born in Oil City, he was the son of the late Edwin and Sarah (Gaddess) Delahunty.
James Leroy Walker, age 78 of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 22, 2023 at West Penn-AHN Hospital in Pittsburgh following an illness.
Karen (Riley) Nadolny, 64, of Davis Rd, Corry, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her residence.
The Rev. Dr. Carol J. Jablonski passed away on June 19, 2023, at an Asheville, NC hospice after a brief illness.
Ronald P. “Hoss” Slater, 76, of Marienville, passed peacefully June 20, 2023 while at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Ruth H. Kish, age 91, formerly of 110 East 9th Street, Oil City, passed away on Thursday June 22, 2023 at Westlake Woods assisted living.
Terry Lee Tate, 59, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2023, on the bike trail.
Lena Alfredamae Gracy Robbins was born in Oil City on Sept. 22, 1924 and left this life peacefully on June 16, 2023.
Esther Behrens Dininny, 81, of 1216 Chestnut St., Clarion, passed away June 21, 2023 at home.
Thomas Charles Powers, 61, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on June 20th 2023 in Akron after a brief illness.
Eugene E. “Gene” Nickerson Sr., 80, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
Marilyn J. Luce, age 74, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly after a period of declining health on June 19, 2023, at her daughter’s residence.
Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.
Jean M. McAlevy, 92, a resident of Oil City Healthcare passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
William M. Downs, 85, of Oil City, passed away Friday June 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH, after an extended illness.
Dolores M. Chitester, 93, of Brookville died Thursday, June 15, 2023 while residing at Jefferson Manor.
Roger Clark Anderson, 95, of Franklin, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, in UPMC Hamot in Erie.
R. Ray Ohl, 91, of Brookville died Friday evening, June 16, 2023 at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Reverend W. LeRoy Jones, 89, of Magnolia, Delaware departed this life to inherit the place God has prepared for him on June 17, 2023 at Dover Place in Dover.
Margaret E. “Peg” Carey, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community at Conneautville.
Barbara Ann Kirkwood Burden Clark, 93, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Francis P. O’Brien Jr., 88, of Henry’s Bend, passed away at Oakwood Heights on June 17, 2023 after an extended illness.
Ruth E. Hepler, 77, of Knox, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past six years.
A graveside service and interment of ashes for Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 will be held Saturday, June 24, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.
Marjorie L. Renninger, 73, of the suburbs of Kingsville, danced through the gates and down the streets of gold on June 15, 2023.
Jerome J. “Jerry” Judy Jr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with his family by his side.
Jeffrey A. Wolfe, 61, of Spartansburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence following a sudden illness.
Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023. Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and J…
Brooke Pearl Schmader, 30, of Rimersburg, passed away early Thursday morning, June 15, 2023, in the comfort of her own home following a long, but strong bout with cancer.
James Edward Maynard, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Ruth E. Hepler, 77, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Barbara Ann Kirkwood Burden Clark, 93, of Seneca, died Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. A full obituary will be published in Monday’s edition.
Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.
William L. Pollock, age 85 of Knox, passed away before arriving at the emergency room of Clarion Hospital late Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023.
Stephanie A. Kratzer, 45, of Oil City, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Clara Rose Schmidt, 63, of Old Mercer Road, in Franklin, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, June 11, 2023.