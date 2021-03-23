John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, Florida, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Florida from COVID-19.
John was born July 30, 1952, in Franklin, to the late John J Grill Jr. and Julia Pachla Grill, and moved to Eustis, Florida in 2013. John was a 1970 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. After graduation John worked for his father at John Grill's Auto Repair in Franklin, and then went on to own and successfully operate the business himself, specializing in automatic transmissions. John also owned and managed commercial and residential investment properties in Franklin.
William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.
A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.