John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, Florida, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Florida from COVID-19.

John was born July 30, 1952, in Franklin, to the late John J Grill Jr. and Julia Pachla Grill, and moved to Eustis, Florida in 2013. John was a 1970 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. After graduation John worked for his father at John Grill's Auto Repair in Franklin, and then went on to own and successfully operate the business himself, specializing in automatic transmissions. John also owned and managed commercial and residential investment properties in Franklin.

John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, Florida, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Florida from COVID-19.

Furthermore - Brian A. Thomas

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

William M. 'Bill' Whitehill
William M. 'Bill' Whitehill

William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.

Constance L. (Connie) Gould
Constance L. (Connie) Gould

Constance L. (Connie) Gould, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Marvin L. Lander Jr.
Marvin L. Lander Jr.

Marvin L. Lander Jr., age 50, of Oil City, passed away at Arista Care on Park Avenue in Meadville on Friday, March 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Brian A. Thomas
Brian A. Thomas

Brian A. Thomas, 80, passed away at his home in Oil City, on March 20, 2021, after a brief illness with his loved ones by his side.

Letitia 'Tish' Way
Letitia 'Tish' Way

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Letitia "Tish" Way, 82, of Franklin, a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.

William H. 'Bill' Cress
William H. 'Bill' Cress

William H. "Bill" Cress, 80, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Grove at Greenville.

Janet Moyer
Janet Moyer

Janet Moyer, 86, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, after an extended illness, with her family at her side.

John C. Simpson, Jr.
John C. Simpson, Jr.

John C. Simpson, Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 18, 2021, following a brave battle with cancer. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend.

Paul L. Gyder
Paul L. Gyder

Paul L. Gyder, 90, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Forum at Desert Harbor in Peoria.

Kim C. King
Kim C. King

Kim C. King, 67, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi

Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.

Betty L. Allio
Betty L. Allio

Betty L. Allio, age 82, peacefully entered her heavenly home Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Norma 'Gale' Smith
Norma 'Gale' Smith

Norma "Gale" Smith, 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

Doris J. Davis
Doris J. Davis

Doris J. Davis, 85 of Huey, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Dale Weaver
Dale Weaver

Dale Weaver passed away peacefully the evening of March 17 at The Caring Place after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Raymond E. Hawke Jr.
Raymond E. Hawke Jr.

Raymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, of Lehi, Utah, died peacefully following medical complications Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.

Evan Thomas Tate
Evan Thomas Tate

Evan Thomas Tate, 28, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early evening of Friday, March 5, 2021.

Ronald M. Bickel
Ronald M. Bickel

Ronald M. Bickel, 81, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

William L. Carey Sr.
William L. Carey Sr.

William L. Carey Sr., 81, of Cooperstown, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

June S. Fisher
June S. Fisher

June S. Fisher, 79, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home.

Beverly June Johnson
Beverly June Johnson

A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.

Richard B. Nichols
Richard B. Nichols

Richard B. Nichols, age 59, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.

Helen Mackinlay Wells
Helen Mackinlay Wells

Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.