John L. Seelbaugh 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness.
John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald O. and Eva Jean Whitmer Seelbaugh. John was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, a large dish of ice cream, and watching TV. John was most comfortable being at home and was a good son, brother, and uncle.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.
Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.