John Louis Bohlen

John Louis Bohlen

John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

John was born in Haarlem, Netherlands on Sept. 2, 1952, to Hendrika Maria Bohlen and Christian Bohlen. He immigrated with his parents to North America at age three and lived in the Clarion area for most of his life.

Cathy A. Crews
Obituaries

Cathy A. Crews

Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.

James C. Davis III
Obituaries

James C. Davis III

James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City Road, Seneca, passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from an acute sudden illness.

Obituaries

John F. Sobina
Obituaries

John F. Sobina

John F. Sobina, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.

Margaret 'Peg' Umstead
Obituaries

Margaret 'Peg' Umstead

Margaret "Peg" Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser
Obituaries

Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser

Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.

Robert J. Banner
Obituaries

Robert J. Banner

Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.

Obituaries

Wayne James Carlson

Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.

Brenda E. Conner
Obituaries

Brenda E. Conner

Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

John P. 'Jack' Milford Jr.
Obituaries

John P. 'Jack' Milford Jr.

John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.

Chadd Edward Murray
Obituaries

Chadd Edward Murray

Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.

Kimberly Ann Bowser
Obituaries

Kimberly Ann Bowser

Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Karen A. Kolhagen
Obituaries

Karen A. Kolhagen

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed peacefully from this world to join her beloved late husband "Hallie" with her daughter Marcie by her side.

Thomas A. Madras
Obituaries

Thomas A. Madras

Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Herculaneum, Missouri.

Barbara Jo Mathieson
Obituaries

Barbara Jo Mathieson

Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a long illness.

Obituaries

Richard A. Trusik

Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, formerly of Allison Park, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.

Elaine Lee 'Lainey' Whitling
Obituaries

Elaine Lee 'Lainey' Whitling

Elaine Lee "Lainey" Whitling, 76, of Rockland, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Anna E. Miller
Obituaries

Anna E. Miller

Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Lorena Glenn
Obituaries

Lorena Glenn

Lorena Glenn, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at AHN Grove City.

Larry E. Jordan
Obituaries

Larry E. Jordan

Larry E. Jordan, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Joyce L. Sargent
Obituaries

Joyce L. Sargent

Joyce L. Sargent, 80, of 12 Wabash Ave., Oil City, died at 9:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home, after an extended illness.

Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker
Obituaries

Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker

Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn "Jello" and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.

Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna
Obituaries

Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna

Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna, age 69, of Clarion, and formerly of New Bethlehem and Butler, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Thomas J. Freeman
Obituaries

Thomas J. Freeman

Thomas J. Freeman, 64, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by his family and his priest, after a brief illness.

Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller
Obituaries

Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller

Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller, of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Breckenridge, Colorado died Dec. 28, 2020, a victim of the devastating pancreatic cancer.

Ruth M. Vasey
Obituaries

Ruth M. Vasey

Ruth M. Vasey, 93, a well-known highly respected St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court at Clearview following a brief illness.

Peggy Ann Vistins
Obituaries

Peggy Ann Vistins

Peggy Ann Vistins, 84, passed away in the early evening of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.