John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
John was born in Haarlem, Netherlands on Sept. 2, 1952, to Hendrika Maria Bohlen and Christian Bohlen. He immigrated with his parents to North America at age three and lived in the Clarion area for most of his life.
Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn "Jello" and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.