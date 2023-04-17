John M. Smathers III, 62, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home.

He was born on May 28, 1960 in Bridgeton, New Jersey, son of the late John M. Smathers, II and Ann Marie Bastress Smathers.

Clifford J. Kirvan
Clifford J. Kirvan

Clifford J. Kirvan, Sr., 79, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.

Ronald L. 'Fletch' Fletcher
Ronald L. 'Fletch' Fletcher

Ronald L. “Fletch” Fletcher, age 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully at his home on April 15, 2023, after a year-long battle with skin cancer.

Nancy Marie Allio
Nancy Marie Allio

Nancy Marie Allio, 83, of Cooperstown passed away on April 16, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center with her family by her side.

Benjamin Paul Sherman
Benjamin Paul Sherman

Benjamin Paul Sherman, 83, a lifelong resident of Salem Township, Clarion County, died April 14, 2023, at his home following a short illness.

John H. "Charlie" Brown
John H. "Charlie" Brown

John H. “Charlie” Brown, 78, of Sligo, passed away peacefully and went home to be with our Lord & Savior early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Leona R. Kutchravy
Leona R. Kutchravy

Leona R. Kutchravy, 84 of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday April 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.

Paul R. Rice
Paul R. Rice

Paul R. Rice, 88, of Victory Heights (Cranberry Township), died at his residence on Thursday, April 13, 2023 of natural causes while doing what he loved, working outside in his yard.

Sylvia G. Galbraith
Sylvia G. Galbraith

Sylvia G. Galbraith, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City. She was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Knox to the late Oddis A. and Ruth V. (Stover) Boocks.

Stewart F. Sonen
Stewart F. Sonen

Stewart F. Sonen died Dec 9, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan at age 90. Stewart had an insatiable curiosity about a wide range of topics (especially history and how things worked). He had an amazing memory for people and places and loved to talk with anyone.

Ellen M. Wilson
Ellen M. Wilson

Ellen M. Wilson, 81, a resident of 501 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Nancy McFate Adams
Nancy McFate Adams

Nancy McFate Adams, 78, of Richfield, Wisconsin, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by her family following her battle with a rare lung disease. She demonstrated tremendous strength and grace throughout it.

Mary Christine Linehan
Mary Christine Linehan

Mary Christine Linehan, 69, of 9 Crestview Road, Franklin passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 following a brief illness.

Donald A. 'Coach' Stemmerich
Donald A. 'Coach' Stemmerich

One of the most successful coaches in District 9 history, Donald A. “Coach” Stemmerich, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was 91 years old.

Jeffrey W Carr
Jeffrey W Carr

Jeffrey W. Carr, a longtime Emlenton resident, passed away April 12, 2023, at home in The Woodlands, Texas, surrounded by his family after battling cancer since 2018.

Norbert S. Ochs
Norbert S. Ochs

Norbert S. Ochs, 98, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home, after a period of declining health.

Rebecca Lynn (Williams) Hines
Rebecca Lynn (Williams) Hines

Becky (Williams) Hines, 44, died unexpectedly April 4, 2023 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Marcella Haskell service set

A celebration of life for Marcella Haskell will be at the Haskell House on Friday, April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. A private inurnment for immediate family will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Gertrude L. 'Lucy' McCarty
Gertrude L. 'Lucy' McCarty

Gertrude L. “Lucy” McCarty, 84, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home, as she wished, with her daughter by her side... She was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Butler County, to the late Truman A. and Jeannette (Whitling) Switzer...

David Lane Seelbaugh
David Lane Seelbaugh

David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bruce C. Amsler

Bruce C. Amsler, 55 of Sligo, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Forest E. Myers
Forest E. Myers

Forest E. Myers, 79, of Titusville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Corry Manor after an extended illness.

David Joseph Wiles
David Joseph Wiles

David Joseph Wiles, 22, of Brookville, passed away Easter Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brave and courageous battle with cancer.

William J. Nosko
William J. Nosko

William J. Nosko, 69, of Pleasantville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.

L. Zane Harle
L. Zane Harle

L. Zane Harle, 75 of Marble, has moved from this life into the arms of his creator on April 9, 2023.

Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy
Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy

Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy, 87, of Oil City, died Sunday April 9, 2023 at 9:36 a.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.