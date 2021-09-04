John McKenzie Otto

John McKenzie Otto, 77, of Nottoway, VA, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born April 9, 1944, in Franklin, John was the son of the late John Eugene Otto and June E Mitchell Otto.

Jack R. Zerby
Jack R. Zerby

Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.

Debra E. Monks
Debra E. Monks

Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died at Titusville Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born in Franklin on May 20, 1953, to the late Howard and Josephine Monks. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. She was of the Catholic faith. Debra enjoyed playing …

Marion Mae Suplee
Marion Mae Suplee

Marion Mae Suplee, 84, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in her home.

Vera L. Moyer
Vera L. Moyer

Vera L. Moyer, 81, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, Sept. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

OBITUARY: Audrey Dick
OBITUARY: Audrey Dick

Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Norma J. Martin
Norma J. Martin

Norma J. Martin, 75, of Tionesta, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare Center.

Judy A. Ray
Judy A. Ray

Judy A. Ray, age 76, of Virginia Beach, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after a sudden brief illness.

Jacqueline Sue 'Jackie' Reed
Jacqueline Sue 'Jackie' Reed

Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Reed, 62, a well-known and well-loved resident of 100 Briarwood Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Main Campus of The Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.

L. Jean Griebel
L. Jean Griebel

L. Jean Griebel, 91, formerly of Miola, passed away earlier Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021 at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville after residing there for 13 years.

Gerald Dwyer
Gerald Dwyer

Gerald E. Dwyer, age 82 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem following a period of declining health.

Donald Toy
Donald Toy

Donald James Toy, 85, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Back To Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton, Pa.

James Summerville
James Summerville

James Ray Summerville, age 89, recently of Clarion, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on August 27, 2021 at his daughters’ home in Clarion. James passed away of natural causes in loving care of his only daughter and son in law.

Kenneth Maurer
Kenneth Maurer

Kenneth Oliver Maurer, 93, of East Haven, Ct., formerly of Oil City, died peacefully in his sleep on August 22, 2021.

Thomas Fornof
Thomas Fornof

Thomas M. Fornof, 65, of Oil City, passed away Thursday August 26, 2021 at UPMC-Shadyside after an extended illness.

Phyllis Snyder
Phyllis Snyder

Phyllis Ann Snyder, 89, of Rockland, passed away early Friday morning, August 27, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

James S. Wice Jr.
James S. Wice Jr.

James S. Wice Jr., 68, of Rockland, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Michael Redmond
Michael Redmond

Michael E. Redmond, 72, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

James L. Oakes
James L. Oakes

James L. Oakes, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Corry Manor.

Dolores J. Frantz
Dolores J. Frantz

Dolores J. Frantz, 81, of Oil City, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a short battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Ralph W. “Butch” Emery
Ralph W. “Butch” Emery

Ralph W. “Butch” Emery, 70, of Callensburg, passed away late Tuesday night, Aug. 24, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh of complications following a vehicular accident near Dayton earlier in the day.

Kathryn Ann Glenn
Kathryn Ann Glenn

Kathryn Ann Glenn, 81, of Clarion, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a period of declining health.

George W. Snyder Jr.
George W. Snyder Jr.

George W. Snyder Jr., age 90, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at home.

Margaret "Peg" R. McDonald
Margaret "Peg" R. McDonald

Margaret “Peg” R. McDonald, 87, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey
Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey

Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey, 89, of River Avenue, Emlenton, passed away early Wednesday morning Aug. 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.