John McKenzie Otto, 77, of Nottoway, VA, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born April 9, 1944, in Franklin, John was the son of the late John Eugene Otto and June E Mitchell Otto.
Michael A. Kusenko, age 81, from Cathers Run Road, Sigel, passed away Sept. 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Maxine R. Hellem will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at Hasson Park Main Pavilion from 1 to 5 p.m.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.
Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died at Titusville Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born in Franklin on May 20, 1953, to the late Howard and Josephine Monks. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. She was of the Catholic faith. Debra enjoyed playing …
A Celebration of Life for Martha Stephens Revelt will be held on Saturday Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Kimberly Shaffer-Brown victoriously joined the Lord in heaven Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, following a brief illness.
Marion Mae Suplee, 84, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in her home.
Vera L. Moyer, 81, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, Sept. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Kathleen Sue Britton, 63, formerly of Oil City, died on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Jacksonville, Fla.
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Geraldine Fern (Best) Bowser, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.
Evelyn L. Dougherty, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Dorothy J. Stevenson Stralka, 99, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Mary Angeline “Angie” Pagliari, 103, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville.
Norma J. Martin, 75, of Tionesta, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Judy A. Ray, age 76, of Virginia Beach, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after a sudden brief illness.
Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Reed, 62, a well-known and well-loved resident of 100 Briarwood Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Main Campus of The Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, died Aug. 1, 2021.
Lydia Rose Skonieczny, age 1, of Franklin died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
John “Jack” Mogle passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Edgewood Heights.
Roxanne M. Culp, age 62, of Shippenville, passed away of natural causes Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
L. Jean Griebel, 91, formerly of Miola, passed away earlier Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021 at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville after residing there for 13 years.
Gerald E. Dwyer, age 82 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem following a period of declining health.
Donald James Toy, 85, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Back To Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton, Pa.
James Ray Summerville, age 89, recently of Clarion, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on August 27, 2021 at his daughters’ home in Clarion. James passed away of natural causes in loving care of his only daughter and son in law.
Kenneth Oliver Maurer, 93, of East Haven, Ct., formerly of Oil City, died peacefully in his sleep on August 22, 2021.
Thomas M. Fornof, 65, of Oil City, passed away Thursday August 26, 2021 at UPMC-Shadyside after an extended illness.
Phyllis Ann Snyder, 89, of Rockland, passed away early Friday morning, August 27, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
James S. Wice Jr., 68, of Rockland, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Michael E. Redmond, 72, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
James L. Oakes, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Corry Manor.
Dolores J. Frantz, 81, of Oil City, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a short battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Ralph W. “Butch” Emery, 70, of Callensburg, passed away late Tuesday night, Aug. 24, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh of complications following a vehicular accident near Dayton earlier in the day.
Kathryn Ann Glenn, 81, of Clarion, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a period of declining health.
George W. Snyder Jr., age 90, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at home.
Margaret “Peg” R. McDonald, 87, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey, 89, of River Avenue, Emlenton, passed away early Wednesday morning Aug. 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.
