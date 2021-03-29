John P. Sansone (1930-2021), recently of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, after a short period of declining health. He was 90 years old.
He was born to John Sansone and Angelina (Capozzi) Sansone, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, during the struggles of the Great Depression. He grew up with bilingual parents, a second-generation American, but the anti-Italian sentiments of the time were such that his parents chose not to teach him Italian. Still, he was proud of his Italian heritage.
William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.