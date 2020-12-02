John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.
He was the beloved husband for 57 years to the late Helen E. (nee Olszewski); dear father of John G. (wife Patricia), Patrick (wife Denise), Mary Anne Eustace-Klein (husband Joseph) and Colleen Eustace; loving grandfather of Andrew, Sean, Brian, Danielle, Kathleen, Rory, Ruthie, Rachel, Justin, Halli and Cristen; great-grandfather of Addison, Emma Grace and twins Charlotte and Paige; devoted brother of Michael and Thomas Eustace, and the late James Eustace, Mary Thomasine Toohig, Judith Matis and Sr. Jerome Eustace, O.S.B.; and a fond uncle and great-uncle.
Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.