John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
John was born July 12, 1934 in Worthville, PA to John and Sarah (Saddie) Myers. John was the 12th child of a family of 13. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …
Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes, 51, formerly of Knox, Marienville and Brookville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following complications related to a recent medical procedure.
Judie Flinchbaugh, 79, of Seneca, passed away peacefully June 30th, 2022, at the home of her daughter, where she had received care from her family during the last ten months while battling pulmonary fibrosis.
A memorial service for Grace Eleanor Remaley will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin officiating.
Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr), formerly of Reno passed away on June 27th, 2022, at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr) and her nephews Nkhumah Tarr, Ian Jordan and Travis Baker.